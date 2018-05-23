WBJEE result 2018 date and time confirmed: West Bengal students alert! Check wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE result 2018 will be declared on May 23. (Source: official website)

WBJEE result 2018: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE result 2018 will be declared on May 23 on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in at around 4 pm. According to the official release, the ranks will be updated around 4 PM on the above-mentioned official website and the students will be able to check them once they are updated. This year, around 1.25 lakh students had appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. On the basis of this examination, the students will get admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal.

In 2017, as many as 1.17 lakh students had registered for WBJEE out of which, 6 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

WBJEE result 2018 date:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination or WBJEE result 2018 will be declared on May 23 i.e. Thursday.

WBJEE result 2018 time:

According to the official release, the WBJEE result 2018 will be declared at around 4 PM. The examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.

How to check WBJEE result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Look for the link that says WBJEE result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter enrolment number and submit.

4. Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Every year, the Board releases the merit lists for engineering admissions and pharmacy admissions respectively. For admission in the Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), the students should have passed class 12 with 50 per cent marks each in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Also, the e-counselling will be done by WBJEEB

About West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. Every year, WBJEE is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.