WBJEE JENPAUH 2019: Admit card released at wbjeeb.in, check how to download

WBJEE JENPAUH Admit 2019: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued admit cards on its official website wbjeeb.in. The exam will be conducted for several courses — B.Sc. in Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technician, B.Sc. in Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology, BSc. in Perfusion technology and B.Sc. in Physician Assistant — in colleges and institutes across West Bengal.

The candidates who have already registered for WBJEE JENPAUH can download the admit card from the official website. The exam will be held on June 30.

WBJEE JENPAUH 2019: Here’s how you can download your admit card

> Go to the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.in and then search for JENPAUH tab

> Click on the candidate login page

> Enter your details like application number and password, and sign in

> The admit card will be displayed on the screen

> Take a print out and carry it to the exam centre

In case the student has forgotten the password or the application number, s/he can go to the links provided below the website. There will be options to get the password and the application number sent to the registered mobile number or a reset link will be sent to the registered email ID.

WBJEE JENPAUH 2019 Exam: The exam will be conducted through online mode only on June 30. The candidates will also have to carry a printed copy of their online admit card along with a coloured photograph and an ID proof to the exam centres.

JENPAUH 2019: Syllabus

The syllabus of the exam will consist of Physics, Chemistry and Biological Sciences questions based on 11th and 12th standard syllabi of Higher Secondary Exam under WBCHSE.

JENPAUH 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will have two papers each weighing 100 marks, each containing 50 multiple choice questions.

> Physics and chemistry paper (100 marks)

> Biological Sciences paper (100 marks)

The questions will be set in both English and Bengali language. Two marks will be awarded to every correct question, and half marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Not replying to any question would yield zero marks.