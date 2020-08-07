WBJEE 2020 result Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result declared at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2020 result news date, time West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result Live: West Bengal Joint Entrance exam 2020 was held in February. (Express Photo)

WBJEE 2020 result news date, time West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result Live: WBJEE 2020 result or West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result 2020 is declared at wbjeeb.nic.in . West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said that results are set to be announced this afternoon. The merit list is being uploaded at the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in . The counseling process will be held via oline.

How to check WBJEE 2020 result or West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result: First you need to go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in . Then you must click on the result link. Once you click on that link, you will be redirected to a new tab. Subsequently, you need to fill your application number, password and security pin. Then you need to click on the submit button to obtain the WBJEE 2020 result. Finally, you need to download and take a print out West Bengal Joint Entrance exam result 2020 for future reference.

There are total 34,891 seats available for engineering and pharmacy. Ten government colleges in West Bengal have 2053 seats. 86 private colleges have 18,493 seats. 20 universities have 4,385 seats.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance exam 2020 was held in February and the evaluation process was completed in April. However, the West Bengal Education Minister said that results could not be published due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation as many officials were affected by the COVID19. As many as 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance exam on February 2.