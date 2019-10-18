WBJEE 2020 exam schedule: How to apply, exam details | Everything that you need to know

The exam is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2020. (Representational image)

WBJEE 2020: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the process of application for the next WBJEE on October 18, 2019. The mode of the application process is online. The last date to submit online application is November 13, 2019. The interested applicants need to apply by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 2, 2020.

WBJEE 2020: Important dates

Commencement of application process- October 18, 2019

Conclusion of the application process- November 13, 2019

Date of exam- February 2, 2020

WBJEE 2020: Age limit

The minimum age limit for candidates applying in WBJEE 2020 exam is 17 years. There is no upper age limit. However, the upper age limit for Marine Engineering has been capped at 25 years.

WBJEE 2020: Application fee

The interested applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 700 while for candidates belonging to reserved categories are require to pay a fee of Rs 500.

WBJEE 2020: Educational qualification

The willing applicants must have a degree of 10+2 or Higher Secondary exam with Physics and Mathematics. Apart from this, any one of the subjects such as Chemistry/ Biology/ Biotechnology/ Computer Science/ Computer Application is compulsory.

The candidates of the general category are required to have an aggregate of 45 per cent in the above three subjects. However, for reserved category candidates, only 40 per cent marks are required.

WBJEE 2020-21: Exam centres

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held at 52 centres across the state. The places are- Alipurduar, Bankura, Bishnupur, Bolpur, Suri, Asansol, Durgapur, Burdwan, Coochbihar, Kurseong, Siliguri, Balurghat, Raiganj, Arambagh, Bandel, Chinsurah, Srirampur, Bally, Uttrapara, Central Howrah, Shibpur, Bomjur, Uluberia, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Central Kolkata, North Kolkata, Salt Lake, South Kolkata, Malda, Garbeta, Kharagpur, Mednipur, Contai, Haldia, Tamluk, Berhampur, Jiaganj, Raghunathganj, Kalyani, Krishnanagar, Nabadwip, Purulia, Barrackpur, Barasat, Basirhat, Bongaon, Diamond Harbour, Jainagar, Sonarpur and Baruipur. The WBJEE will also take place at Tripura’s Agartala and Assam’s Silchar.