WBJEE 2020: Answer key released – how to check

The wait is over for a large number of candidates as the answer key for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 has been released. Those who appeared for the exam may check their results at the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Here’s how candidates may check their answer key:

1 Candidates may first visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

2 After reaching the home page, candidates may click on the link‘View and Challenge Answer Key WBJEE 2020’

3 Now, candidates will be directed to the new page

4 Candidates may now submit their application number, password and security pin

5 After this, they may click on the submit button

6 Answer keys will be displayed now.

Earlier, the entrance exam was held on February 2 in two shifts. In case, a candidate has any doubt, the person may raise objection till February 19, 5 pm. However, candidates may note that the person is required to pay of Rs 500, per challenge. The board’s decision on the same will be final, and no questions on the final answer key will be permitted. The final answer key of the exam will be prepared as per final answer key.

Two merit lists will be created on the basis of score in the examination, which are a general merit rank (GMR) and a pharmacy merit rank (PMR). Candidates looking for admission in pharmacy courses may apply for PMS except in Jadavpur University (JU). The Counselling will be based on the GMR score for admissions in other programmes.

Close to 1 lakh candidates appeared for the WBJEE 2020 on February 2. After coming out of exam centres, students rated the paper as moderate.

The entrance exam, this year, was conducted earlier on the order of state government in order to increase the number of students in West Bengal engineering colleges. Last year, as many as 22,175 seats went vacant, in comparison with 16,000 in 2018.