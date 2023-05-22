WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2023: Results to be out on this date and time at www.wbchse.wb.gov.in – All details here

West Bengal HS Result 2023 Date and Time: Attention West Bengal class 12 students! The much-awaited WBCHSE HS results 2023 will be announced on May 24, Wednesday. The development has been confirmed by West Bengal Education Minister Bratsya Basu.

The news comes just days after the class 10 results were declared last week. So when will the students get their WBCHSE HS results? Read on to find out.

WB Class 12th Results 2023: Date and Time of announcement

The officials at the West Bengal education department say that the results for West Bengal Class 12 students will be announced at a press conference on May 24.

So far, it is being said that this press conference will be held at around 12 noon. So the big announcement can be expected at this time on Wednesday. However, there is no official confirmation on the time of the announcement. You will have to keep following us for further updates!

Where to check the results?

There are several websites that will host the results. But please be aware of fake sites. So check your WBCHSE HS 2023 results at http://www.wbchse.wb.gov.in and http://www.wbresults.nic.in. or you may check our live coverage for same.

The WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be provisional in nature whereas the hard copy of marksheets will reportedly be given by the council on May 31, 2023. According to the reported data, Around 8.5 Lakh students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts Streams appeared for the West Bengal Class 12th Exams this year.