WBCHSE 12th Result 2023: Big announcement on May 24? Here’s how and where to check on www.wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023

The West Bengal Class 12th or Uccha Madhyamik Results for 2023 will be declared on May 24, 2023, at 12.30 pm. The exams concluded in March 2023. Last year, the WBCHSE announced the Class 12 Result on June 10, 2022, at 12 noon.

WBCHSE HS Exams Schedule for 2023

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the schedule for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examinations 2023. The exams took place from March 14-27, 2023. Unlike last year, this year’s exams covered the full syllabus as there was no reduction due to the pandemic.

How to Check WBCHSE 12th Result 2023:

– Visit official websites for the results: http://www.wbresults.nic.in and http://www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

– Find the link “West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023.”

– Enter the student’s roll number and other required information.

– Click “Submit” to view your WBCHSE 12th Result 2023 on the screen.

– Please download the West Bengal HS Result 2023 and save it

– Printout the result for future reference.

Check Result 2023 via SMS:

– Open the messaging section on your mobile.

– Create a new message.

– Type WB12 <space> Roll Number.

– Send the text to 5676750 or 58888 (official numbers given by the West Bengal Board).

– Wait for a response.

– Students will receive a text alert containing their West Bengal HS Result 2023.

– Check your result in the received SMS.

Check Result 2023 via App:

– Go to the Google Play Store on your mobile (Android version).

– Look for “WBCHSE Results” app designed by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

– Install the app after downloading.

– Once installed, open the app.

– Put in the roll number and other details in the given sections.

– Click “Submit” or “Check Result.”

– The application will give the West Bengal HS Result 2023 on the screen.

– Preferably take a screenshot for future reference.

Passing Marks

Students need to get a minimum of 30% of the total in each mandatory subject to pass the exam, which is at least 30 out of 100 marks.

Grading System

The WBCHSE uses a grading system for the West Bengal HS Result 2023, with ‘A+’ and ‘A’ grades assigned to students scoring between 80-100 and 60-79 marks, respectively.

Re-evaluation

If students are unsatisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation by obtaining the necessary forms from their schools and submitting them with the required documents and fees.



Compartment Exam – WBCHSE Result 2023

Students who were unsuccessful in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for compartment exams, and the application forms for these exams will be available after the declaration of the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023.