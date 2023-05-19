WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023: How can you check your result? Check all details

West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Class Result 2023: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)is all set to release Class 10 results 2023. The students who wrote examinations can check their results at the official website: wbbse.org or at wb.allresults.nic.in.

As many as 6,98,628 students are this year enrolled for the Class 10 examinations. The exam started on February 23 and concluded on March 4. The WBBSE exams were conducted between 12:45pm and 3 pm. The students were given 15-minute reading time.

WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 on website: wbbse.org or at wb.allresults.nic.in. How to Check –

Step 1: Students will have to visit: wbbse.org or at wb.allresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link which placed on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Now you will find your result on the screen.

Step 5: You can download or save the result for your future reference

Last year, 11,18,821 students had appeared for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams and results were announced at 9 am on June 3. Around 5 lakh students were male while female candidates were over 6 lakh. The examination had been organised in March.