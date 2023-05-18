WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 Date: Results for Class 10th set to be announced tomorrow – How to check at wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date and Time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to announce the results for Class X board exams on May 19, 2023. Students are advised to check results at official websites wbbse.org or wb.allresults.nic.in once released.

The state’s education minister, Bratya Basu, took to Twitter to announce the same. In his tweet, the minister said that the results would be announced at 10 am, and that the scorecard will be shared on the board’s official website around 12 noon. In an official notification, board has also informed us that scorecards and certificates will be provided to schools from the said time. The results will be announced by board president Ramanuj Ganguly.

Apart from above said websites, students can check tresults through another website indiaresults.com and mobile app ‘Madhyamik Results 2023’.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

1) Students are advised to first visit the official website wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2) After reaching the homepage, students may click on the link saying, ‘WB Madhyamik Result 2023’.

3) Now, a new page will open.

4) Students will be required to submit their roll number and death of birth for log in.

5) Soon, a result will appear.

6) Students may now check their results

7) Take out a print out

8) Use the same for use in the future.

Importantly, there were 800 marks in total in the exam and students will be required to get 34 percent in each subject, which means 272 marks. While close to 7 lakh candidates had appeared of the exam, students were given 15 minutes extra on each paper to complete their answer sheet.Exams were held from February 23, 2023 to March 4, 2023. Earlier in 2022, a total of 11,18,821 candidates appeared for the exam. The reason behind the drop in the number of students is, however, unclear.

Students are advised to continue checking the website for any further information. They may also contact authorities in case of confusion.