WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 LIVE: West Bengal result date announced at wbbse.org

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to declare the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 or WBBSE Result 2018 or WB class 10 result in the first week of June. As per reports, the WBBSE results 2018 are expected to be announced on June 2. Although there has been no announcement yet by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. Once released, the results can be checked on the official website- wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Results for WBBSE Madhyamik exam can also be checked at third-party websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.nic.in.

The WBBSE conducted the Madhyamik or Class 10th exams from the 12th March to 21st March, 2018. The WBCHSE (West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education) conducted the class 12th examinations from 27 March, 2018 till 11 April, 2018. Around 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik examinations this year. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2018: Here are LIVE updates-

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Visit the official of board which is WBBSE at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: You will find a link on the home page saying, ‘Madhyamik Pariksha Results 2018’. Click it

Step 3: Fill up all required details.

Step 4: Press submit.

Step 5: After entering results page, check details that are mentioned in the results.

Step 6: Check your details which are mentioned on result

Step 7: After checking, you can download your result and take out a print out for future use.

Last year WBBSE 10th exam statistics:

In 2017, 9,80,355 students appeared for the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Exams out of which 9,27,453 passed. Last year, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Madhyamik exam was 85.65% and for the HS exam was 84.20%. Meanwhile, over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary HS 12th examination this year. The results of West Bengal Class 12 exam is likely to be out before June 10.

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)-

The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1951 under the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950. Presently the Board is handling around 10238 numbers of schools. All examination related works and other administrative works save the management of schools are being done by the four Regional Council offices in Kolkata, Burdwan, Midnapore and North Bengal from 1974.