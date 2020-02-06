WBBSE Madhyamik admit card 2020 to be released soon – check date and time

The secondary exam from class X will start from February 18.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to come out with the admit card of the Madhyamik or class X exams on Saturday, February 8. Admit cards will be released from Kolkata’s board office and from schools recognised by WBBSE.

Students, appearing for class X board exams will also get an opportunity to correct the errors in their admit cards. This can only be done in the board office in Kolkata

The secondary exam from class X will start from February 18. Students will have to appear for only one paper on the day of exams. Exams will begin from 11:45 am to 3 pm. They will get the first 15 minutes’ time to go through the question papers.

Datesheet of the exam

February 18: First languages (Bengali, English, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Gujarati, Odio, Nepali, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Urdu, Santali and Telugu)

February 19: Second languages (English, in case any language apart from English is offered as First Language. 2) Nepali or Bengali, in the case is the first language)

February 20: Geography

February 22: History

February 24: Mathematics

February 25: Physical Science

February 26: Life Science

February 27: Optional Elective subjects.

In 2019, as many as 86.07 percent of students passed the Madhyamik exam. Sougata Das from Mahammad Deshpran Vidyapith in East Midnapore district topped the exam with 694 marks (99.14 per cent).