WBBSE 10th result 2018 out soon: West Bengal Madhyamik students alert! Check wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare West Bengal 10th (Madhyamik) result 2018 today. (Image: WBBSE website)

WBBSE 10th result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare West Bengal 10th (Madhyamik) result 2018 at around 9:30 AM today on its official website – wbresults.nic.in. In case the student fails to open the official website, they can also check WBBSE 10th result on these websites – wbbse.org, examresults.net/wb, west-bengal.indiaresults, exametc.com. Once released, the students who had appeared for this examination can check their respective results on the aforementioned websites. The students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready in order to check their West Bengal Board Class 10 Results 2018.

After checking their result, the students can take a photocopy of the same. After the declaration, the students can collect their mark sheets and certificates from their concerned schools from 10 am on the same day.

Here is a full list of websites to check West Bengal Board Class 10 Result 2018:

1. wbresults.nic.in

2. wbbse.org

3. examresults.net/wb

4. west-bengal.indiaresults

5. exametc.com

WBBSE 10th result 2018: How to check

1. Go the official website of West Bengal Board – wbresults.nic.in

2. Look for the link that says WBBSE 10th result 2018 and click on it

3. Enter enrolment number and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary examination conducted the class 10th examination in the month of March (from March 12, 2018, to March 21, 2018). This year, over 11 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik examination. Last year, the results were announced on may 27.

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination or WBBSE:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination was established in 1951. Over 10,000 schools in West Bengal are affiliated or recognised by WBBSE. It was started through the West Bengal Secondary Education Act passed in 1950. The board is entrusted with several responsibilities which include creating the curriculum, creating education policies, monitoring their implementation, and also conducting the Class 10 or Madhyamik board exams every year.