WB mulls over proposal to form commission to regulate fee structure of private schools

Bratya Basu, state education minister stated that the West Bengal government is setting up a regulatory panel to keep a tab on the fee structure of private schools. The outlines of the proposal are, however, yet to take shape, he mentioned in reply to a question .

There have been allegations by a forum of guardians that many private schools had charged steep fees even during the pandemic on heads like electricity, transport and development even though the campuses were closed for two years and only online classes were held.

The United Guardians Association had written to the government flagging the issue and asked for immediate intervention.

“We are discussing the issue with all seriousness. But the outlines are yet to take shape,” Basu said.

“We have been urging the government to take decisive steps to regulate the activities of certain private schools. We are hopeful the education department will now do something about the issue,” State secretary of the Association Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

Adding to this, Sujoy Biswas, principal, Rammohan Mission School Sujoy Biswas added, “We are okay with any move which will benefit students and ensure the educational standard. But we hope the government will hear from both sides.”

