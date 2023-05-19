WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Live: Official website wbbse.org crashes! How to check score via SMS

WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Class 10 board results. The students will be able to access their results either on the official website wbbse.org or at wb.allresults.nic.in.

Earlier on Thursday, state education minister Bratya Basu had confirmed about the results on Twitter. The Madhyamik result have been disclosed now. However, the scorecards will be accessible on the official websites only from 12 pm.

Also Read Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 result expected to be announced shortly

Furthermore, an official notification from WBBSE mentioned that the scorecards and certificates will be provided to the respective school authorities from different camp offices of the board starting at 12 noon.

Catch latest updates on the result LIVE here

Live Updates