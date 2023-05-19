WB Madhyamik Result 2023 Live: Official website wbbse.org crashes! How to check score via SMS

WBBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Class 10 board results. The students will be able to access their results either on the official website wbbse.org or at wb.allresults.nic.in.
Earlier on Thursday, state education minister Bratya Basu had confirmed about the results on Twitter. The Madhyamik result have been disclosed now. However, the scorecards will be accessible on the official websites only from 12 pm.
Furthermore, an official notification from WBBSE mentioned that the scorecards and certificates will be provided to the respective school authorities from different camp offices of the board starting at 12 noon.
Talking to media shortly after the results were announced, Devadutta Majhi said that she wants to pursue her studies in Math and Physics and would like to join IIT someday.
WBBSE chief said that over four thousand examiners were part of the elaborate exercise of checking the answer sheets.
Several students are complain that they can't login on the official websites.
2023- 86.15 percent
2022- 86.60 percent
2021- 100 percent
2020- 86.34 per cent
2019- 88.87 percent
The WBBSE Class 10 results show that this year, out of several lakh students, 118 have got the rankings in top 10.
So who are the best of the best this year? Remember the names! They are
Devadutta Majhi – 99.57 percent (697 marks out of 700)
Subham Pal- 98.71 percent (691 marks out of 700)
Here's your step-by-step guide to check the WBBSE Class 10th Result.
The WBBSE officials say that the overall pass percentage stands at 86.15 per cent
According to the Board officials, the districts across Bengal that performed the best are
East Midnapore
Kalimpong
Kolkata
West Midnapore
The wait is over! WBBSE Class 10th Result have been announced.
Yup, we can confirm this. The key presser of the officials has begun.
Have you lost your WBBSE Class 10th exam admit card? Or you can't find your admit card right now? Worry not! In case you can't find your admit card for whatever reason, the candidate is advised to contact the school she/he is enrolled with immediately. The school officials will have your board exams roll number and the school code. These details will help you to know your class 10 results.
Keep your admit card with you. You would need the board exam roll number that is mentioned in the admit card along with your date of birth as login credentials to enter the official websites.
One must make sure that her/his marksheet has no errors. In case you spot any error, a spelling difference in your name or any other thing, one must raise an alarm and notify the school and board officials soonest. Of all the things in your marksheet, make sure to check spelling of your name (this marksheet of class 10 will be used as birth certificate, so be careful about it), total marks at the end, which should be as per the new formula, percentage and pass certificate.
Follow these easy steps to check your score via DigiLocker
First, you need to have the DigiLocker app in your phone. IN case you don't have it already, please download it from either Playstore of Google or Apple app store. You may also visit the official site of Digilocker – digilocker.gov.in
Next, you need to sign up. One cane use details of aadhaar card, date of birth, mobile number, email id to sign up with DigiLocker
Please create a strong password for your DigiLocker account.
Once you hit submit button, your account will be created.
Now, you need to login again with the details.
Here you would see the education tab. Locate the WBBSE under this and click on it.
Select your option
Submit your aadhaar number and your result will appear on the screen.
While most of the students check their results online, there may be some who may not ab able to have an internet connection for various reasons. So, in case you live in a remote area or you don't have good internet connectivity you can check WBBSE Class 10th Result by sending a normal text message also. You need to send your exam roll number to this number – 5676750
The format for sending the text message is in case your roll number is 77777, send it to WB 77777 to 5676750
Amid the frenzy over class 10 score announcement, there are reports that the class 12 results will be declared on May 24.
As against the traditional trend, boys did better than girls in West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 exams last year. While 85 per cent girls were declared pass, the boys had a better pass percentage at 88.59 per cent.
A Madhyamik history exam paper question sparked frantic debate on social media this year. The question had asked the students to write a long essay on India’s labour movement and Mahatma Gandhi's view on it. The question included three options for students. While one option said that Mahatma Gandhi represented the views of mill owners, the second option said that Bapu looked to avoid any clash between capital and labour and third was he troubled over labour movement's effect on law and order.
Any student that secures 272 marks out of the total of 800 would be declared pass. This translates to 34 per cent as the minimum requirement for passing the exams.
This year to keep a check on cheating and other activities, CCTVs were installed at all examination centers. Across the state, police were also deployed to stop any unlawful activity.
According to official records, close to seven lakh students had enrolled for the WBBSE Class 10th exams this year.
For recap, the class 10 exams of WBBSE were conducted from February 23 to March 4 earlier this year.
WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly is set to announce the results at a press conference today.
