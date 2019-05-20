WB Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal class 10th results to be out on this date at wbresults.nic.in

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2019 7:51:43 PM

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce the Madhyamik / class 10th board examination results at wbresults.nic.in soon on this date. Check details.

WB Madhyamik result 2019, wbresults.nic.in, WB Madhyamik result 2019 10th, West Bengal 10th results, West Bengal class 10th results, West Bengal Board, West Bengal Board results, West Bengal uchha madhyamik, West Bengal 12th results, education newsWB Madhyamik result 2019!

WB Madhyamik result 2019: The WB Madhyamik / class 10th results will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) soon at wbresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board to check their scores as soon as the scores have been announced. The WBBSE Madhyamik examination this year were conducted between February 12 to 22, 2019 across several centres in the state. While the class 10th results will be declared next week, the West Bengal uchha madhyamik result or class 12th results will be declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in the last week of May. Here are the details that students need to know to check their results.

WB Madhyamik result 2019: How to check WBBSE class 10th results

  • Results via SMS-

SMS – WB10ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

  • Results on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board at wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Madhyamik Pariksha Results – 2019’
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Press Submit
Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

WB Madhyamik result 2019: West Bengal class 10th results date and time

West Bengal students can visit the official website of West Bengal Board on May 21 at 10 AM to check their WBBSE Madhyamik results.

WB Madhyamik result 2019: Where to check WBBSE Madhyamik exam results

Visit these websites to check your WBBSE Madhyamik results-

1. wbbse.org
2. wbresults.nic.in
3. west-bengal.indiaresults.com
4. examresults.net/wb/west-bengal-madhyamik-result-10th

WBBSE Madhyamik results: More about the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education

Established in 1951, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is the state Education board of West Bengal that is responsible for creating the curriculum, education policies, conducting board examinations and others in the state. In the year 2018, the West Bengal Board conducted its Madhyamik / class 10th examination from March 12 to March 21. Results for the same were declared on June 6, 2019. Out of the 11,02,921 who were registered for the paper, 85.49% passed the exam.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. WB Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal class 10th results to be out on this date at wbresults.nic.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition