WB Madhyamik Result 2019: West Bengal class 10th results to be out on this date at wbresults.nic.in

WB Madhyamik result 2019: The WB Madhyamik \/ class 10th results will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) soon at wbresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board to check their scores as soon as the scores have been announced. The WBBSE Madhyamik examination this year were conducted between February 12 to 22, 2019 across several centres in the state. While the class 10th results will be declared next week, the West Bengal uchha madhyamik result or class 12th results will be declared by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) in the last week of May. Here are the details that students need to know to check their results. WB Madhyamik result 2019: How to check WBBSE class 10th results Results via SMS- SMS \u2013 WB10ROLL NUMBER \u2013 Send it to 56263 Results on the website- Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board at wbresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on the link that says \u2018Madhyamik Pariksha Results \u2013 2019\u2019 Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press Submit Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future WB Madhyamik result 2019: West Bengal class 10th results date and time West Bengal students can visit the official website of West Bengal Board on May 21 at 10 AM to check their WBBSE Madhyamik results. WB Madhyamik result 2019: Where to check WBBSE Madhyamik exam results Visit these websites to check your WBBSE Madhyamik results- 1. wbbse.org 2. wbresults.nic.in 3. west-bengal.indiaresults.com 4. examresults.net\/wb\/west-bengal-madhyamik-result-10th WBBSE Madhyamik results: More about the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Established in 1951, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is the state Education board of West Bengal that is responsible for creating the curriculum, education policies, conducting board examinations and others in the state. In the year 2018, the West Bengal Board conducted its Madhyamik \/ class 10th examination from March 12 to March 21. Results for the same were declared on June 6, 2019. Out of the 11,02,921 who were registered for the paper, 85.49% passed the exam.