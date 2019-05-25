WB HS result 2019: West Bengal WBCHSE 12th results to be announced on this date at wbchse.nic.in

WB HS result 2019: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce the class 12th results at wbchse.nic.in soon. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of West Bengal board to check their results as soon as the same has been announced. The West Bengal class12th examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 13, 2019, earlier this year. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had announced the Madhyamik Pariksha / class 10th board Exam results were announced on May 21, 2019. Check the details below to know more.

WB HS result 2019: How to check WBCHSE 12th results

Results via SMS-

SMS – WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Results on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Board at wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘West Bengal 12th Results – 2019’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press Submit

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy of the same for future

WB HS result 2019: WBCHSE 12th results date and time

West Bengal students can visit the official website of West Bengal Board on May 21 at 10 AM to check their WBBSE Madhyamik results.

WB HS result 2019: Where to check WBCHSE 12th results

Visit these websites to check your WBCHSE 12th results-

1. wbbse.org

2. wbresults.nic.in

3. west-bengal.indiaresults.com

4. examresults.net/wb/west-bengal-hs-result-12th

WB HS result 2019: More about the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education

Established in 1951, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is the state Education board of West Bengal that is responsible for creating the curriculum, education policies, conducting board examinations and others in the state. In the year 2018, the West Bengal Board conducted its class 12th board examination from March 15 to March 29. Results for the same were declared on June 6, 2019. Out of the 8,04,895 who were registered for the paper, 83.57% students passed the exam.