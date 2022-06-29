WB govt scraps centralised online admission system for undergraduate courses this year

The West Bengal government has reversed the decision of the Higher Education department to put up a centralised online admission system for undergraduate courses this year and decided to go back to the earlier process of students applying to colleges.

Education minister Bratya Basu shared after a meeting with vice-chancellors (VCs) of state-run universities that the admission process to the UG would be the same like in pre-covid time, where a student would have to apply for a seat to a particular college and the respective higher educational institution will take the decision based on their admission criteria and availability of seats.

Basu stated that the VCs told him that the infrastructure is not yet ready to have an online centralised admission portal immediately. As per the now scrapped new system, one could log in and apply, based on the marks obtained by him at plus two board level sitting at home through the centralised online admission portal.

“The VCs said the covid situation and the resultant lockdown made it difficult for them to firm up a centralised admission online to UG courses in their affiliated colleges immediately as the admission season is set to begin soon. We will certainly roll it out by next year,” the Education minister added.

Earlier this month Basu, following a meeting with vice-chancellors of state universities, had said a candidate can now apply for admission based on the marks secured in higher secondary or other plus-two-level board exams through the centralised online admission portal.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Incorporate study of PM Gati Shakti scheme in academic programs, calls out Union Education Secretary