WB govt schools extend summer vacation due to extreme heat

West Bengal (WB) government schools has extended summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools for another 10 days till June 26, 2022 due to ‘extreme heat’. Manish Jain, principal secretary (Education) stated in a notification that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students.

The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions.

“With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heat wave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation,” the government release said.

The notice was issued to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

The notice came a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat.

With inputs from PTI.

