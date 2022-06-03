WB govt launches online portal for admission to UG courses

The West Bengal (WB) government has launched an online portal for streamlining admission process in undergraduate (UG) courses. “A candidate can now apply for admission based on the marks secured in higher secondary or other plus-two-level board exams,” Bratya Basu, education minister, WB said.

A student will be able to state his choice of college in the application, and the request will be considered, the minister explained.

Asked if the varsities would be conducting online exams this time, given that a section of students had long been agitating for the same, Basu said, “We will leave the decision to the respective institutions. They have autonomy. We will not interfere.

“The department will had a word with college authorities on this issue very soon,” he stated.

Basu added that the state government was in favour of holding elections to student unions of colleges, something that had been hanging fire for over three years partly due to Covid-19.

One of the VCs, who had attended the meeting, later said that he and his counterparts in other universities “conveyed to the minister our readiness to implement the new system for admission to UG courses”.

“We will ratify the decision at our executive body meeting by this week,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Pre-primary education system in India lacks framework, says Sisodia