scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

WB education dept plans to form a panel to address issues of fee in private schools

An association of gaurdians had written to the government flagging the issue and had sought its immediate intervention.

Written by FE Education
The health commission which was set up in March 2017, is a regulatory body for private hospitals.
The health commission which was set up in March 2017, is a regulatory body for private hospitals.

The West Bengal education department has planned to form a panel to address issues related to the fee structure in private schools, Bratya Basu, education minister told the assembly. According to Basu, though the government does not want to interfere in the matters of the private educational institutions, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is concerned about the matter.

“The proposed commission with a retired judge as its chairman is being considered in view of the plight of the general people,” he said.

A discussion on the proposed Commission, which will be along the lines of West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission, was held by the cabinet and the matter will be placed in the Assembly soon, Basu mentioned.

Also Read

The health commission, which was set up in March 2017, is a regulatory body for private hospitals.

An association of gaurdians had written to the government flagging the issue and had sought its immediate intervention.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: University of Kerala receives A++ ranking from NAAC

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Education 2