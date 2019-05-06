‘Way to go Zoe’: Smriti Irani praises daughter for scoring 82% in CBSE class 10th

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2019 6:27:57 PM

CBSE 10th class result 2019: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday praised daughter Zoish Irani, for scoring 82 per cent marks in High School.

Smriti Irani with daughter Zoe. (Photo: Instagram)

CBSE 10th class result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Class 10th are out and Union Minister Smriti Irani can stop expressing her happiness for daughter Zoish Irani. The Class 10th board examination results were declared on Monday and the top rank has been shared by 13 students who have scores 499 out of 500 marks. As soon as the results were out, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to gush over her daughter’s result. She wrote, “10th board results out. Daughter scored 82 %. Proud that in spite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe.”

Earlier in the month on May 2, the Class 12th board examination results were announced and Smriti Irani’s son Zohr Irani had appeared for the same. Talking to social media, Irani shared a post saying, “Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics. Maaf karna, today I’m just a gloating Mom.”

This year 91.1 per cent candidates cleared the class 10th examination. Taru Jain, who hails from Jaipur is among the students who secured rank 1 in Class 10th. While talking about how she was able to perform so well, Jain said she used to study for 4-5 hours. While talking about the results she said that she feels good after seeing the results and wants to pursue Economics (Hons.) from Delhi University. Jain added that she had the support of her parents, teachers and principal.

