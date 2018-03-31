Watch: Security personnel clash with SSC, NEET aspirants protesting over CBSE paper leak in Delhi

CBSE paper leak 2018: During the protest, the students were seen in a scuffle with the security personnel in Connaught Place today afternoon. (ANI videograb)

CBSE paper leak 2018: Amid the crisis created due to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak of class 10 and class 12 board examinations, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants took to streets in New Delhi on Saturday. Student launched a protested at Parliament Street in the national capital over the leak of CBSE paper leak. During the protest, the students were seen in a scuffle with the security personnel in Connaught Place today afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a group of students staged a demonstration near the CBSE office at Preet Vihar. A group of about 25-30 students protested outside the office, the police said. The students tried to block the road which the police tried to keep them away from doing so. This is the third day that the students have continued their protest in different parts of the city.

On Friday, scores of students, along with Congress youth leaders held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked. They accused the board of negligence and demanding immediate action against the guilty. The CBSE had announced a retest of the two papers yesterday following reports that the papers were leaked.

Meanwhile, denying to accept that information about the leak came to the knowledge before the students sat for the exam, CBSE chief Anita Karwal said that she had received an email about paper leak only after the exam had started. In her statement, CBSE chief said that she was not aware of it a day before the exam. However, this conflicts with what the Delhi Crime Branch had told yesterday. They had said that Karwal had received the e-mail a day before the mathematics exam, for which the Delhi Police had also written to Google to share details of the ID from which the CBSE chairperson got the mail.