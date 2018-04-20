Want to work for PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission? How to apply for Swachh Bharat Summer Internship

In a bid to promote government’s cleanliness drive among college students, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship’ (SBSI) programme and has invited applications for the same.

In a bid to promote government’s cleanliness drive among college students, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship’ (SBSI) programme and has invited applications for the same. To register for the internship, interested candidates are needed to apply on the official portal which will be launched on April 25.

The innovative ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship (SBSI) 2018 is aimed at engaging the college youth with Swachhata work in villages in the coming Summer vacation. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s clarion call on 2nd October 2014 for each individual to devote 100 hours to Swachhata through the year.The SBSI aims to engage lakhs of educated youth across the country, develop their skills and orientation for the sanitation sector, amplify mass awareness and cement the people’s movement (Jan andolan) aspect of Swachh Bharat Mission. The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation is the coordinating ministry for the Centre’s ambitious Swachh Bharat Mission.

What is ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship’?

Under the terms of the internship, candidates would be required to undertake 100 hours of activities including creation of sanitation infrastructure, system building and behaviour change campaigns in and around nearby villages. The internship will be of at least 100 hours in the period May 1 to July 31, 2018.

More about ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship’:

The best internships will be recognised at college, University, State and National levels. Every intern who completes the SBSI will also be provided with a Certificate of Internship by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The University Grants Commission has agreed to provide 2 credit points as an ‘elective’ under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to students in Higher Educational Institutions who would be undertaking and completing the SBSI.