Want to study in Canada? Check this list of government scholarships for Indian students

Study in Canada: Canada is one of the favorite destinations of Indian students who wish to study abroad. As per IE reports, around 1.8 lakh students are studying in Canada at various levels in the country. The Canadian government provides various scholarships and other aid programmes to international students to support them to study their selected course at a cheaper cost.

To get a scholarship, Academic performance is one of the main eligibility criteria, but there are more conditions too. We have curated a list of government-sponsored scholarships for international students in Canada. If you are willing to study in canada this list may help you to find suitable scholarship. Let’s have a look.

List of the Universities that offered financial aid to the Indian Students in Canada

University of Victoria

University of Wineepeg

Carleton University

Dalhousie University

University of Manitoba

Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship

It is a merit based scholarship for postgraduate students. The duration of this scholarship is 2 years. To be a part of this fellowship, one needs to get admitted to their desired university/college in Canada. Once, the student is awarded with this fellowship, he will get his post graduate certificate only after completion of fellowship. Both degrees must be from the same university.

Amount: Rs 42,45,756 (approx)

Qualification: The student must have completed a PG degree in environment and social sciences or health studies.

Website: The students have been advised to visit the official website of banting.fellowships-bourses.gc.ca for more information.

Vanier Graduate Scholarship

This is a merit based scholarship given to the doctoral students who are enrolled in areas such as natural sciences, engineering research, health research or social science and humanities research at Canadian institutions. The duration of this scholarship is three years.

Amount: Rs 30,32,574 (approx)

Eligibility: To get this scholarship, the candidates must be nominated by a Canadian institution with a quota*. Candidates should only seek a nomination from the university/college at which they want to study.

Website: vanier.gc.ca/en/home-accueil.html

Shastri Research Student Fellowship

Students enrolled in bachelor’s, master’s, and MPhil programmes at accredited Indian schools who want to conduct research at a Canadian university may apply for research-based aid.

About Rs 30,737.88 provided for a period of up to 8 to 12 weeks, covering all costs which are not covered by the applicant’s home institution, including affiliation fees, registration fees, and costs linked to internet connections, phone bills, software subscriptions, and other costs.

Qualifications: The candidate must hold a PhD degree from a university or institution in India or Canada. The candidate must be listed as a postdoctoral fellow at a SICI member institution. After getting a doctoral degree, one may apply, however applications must be submitted within five years.

Website: shastriinstitute.org

Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan

Students from Commonwealth countries may apply for this merit-based scholarship if they plan to pursue graduate or doctoral studies or research at these levels. The awardee’s living expenses, travel costs, and tuition costs are all covered by the plan.

Approximately Rs 8,23,765 provided in this scholarship for 5 to 6 months. This sum includes Graduate Student Exchanges (GSEP), which provides students participating in an exchange programme in Canada with $10,000 toward travel, housing, and other expenses.

Eligibility: Candidates must be Indian citizens and under the age of 40 as of September 30th in order to be eligible. Candidates must have attended schools where English was the primary language.

A first-class bachelor’s degree in engineering, architecture, medicine, or pharmacy is required for admission to graduate school. Candidates for PhD programmes must have an excellent second class in post-graduation in the relevant field.

Candidates must be fluent in one of Canada’s official languages either English or French. Candidates whose mother tongue is not English and wish to study in a university where candidates, whose mother tongue is not English, and who are desirous of studying in a university where English is spoken officially, must qualify for the TOEFL test.

Website: cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk

Ontario Trillium Scholarship

This scholarship is awarded by the Ontario government and university for Ph.D. enrolled students. This scholarship is offered to 75 doctorate students yearly, and if the term of your course is more than a year, it will be renewed.

Amount: Rs 24,26,301 (approx)

Website: sgs.utoronto.ca/awards-category/government-funded-awards/