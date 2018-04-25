Want to study abroad? Here is a scholarship opportunity for you

The La Trobe University of Australia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with one of the premier technological institutes of India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The signing of MoU between the two institutes aims to open up new opportunities for joint PhDs and collaborative research projects, reported NDTV.

The La Trobe University, ranking at the top 1.4% of world universities has a multi-campus university in Australia’s Victoria state. The Australian university also signed a student exchange agreement with one of the leading private university in India, the Amity University.

“Our visit to India this time is to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, one among the premier institutions not only in India but also in the world. This collaboration will open up a new opportunity for joint PhDs and collaborative research projects in areas including, Synthetic and Medicinal

Chemistry with applications in drug discovery and delivery, Materials science, including polymers and new battery technology and Biological Sciences and Bioengineering,” said Professor John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor & President, La Trobe University to NDTV.

La Trobe is one of the pioneer university of Australia. It used to offer distinctive and high-quality degrees so that a student can understand the global issues of modern day. The university also provides scholarships of a value of 15 to 25 percent of the total amount of Tuition fees for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate International students starting mid-2018.

According to a statement from La Trobe reported NDTV, these Scholarships are merit-based and will be offered to the Students based on their prior academic performance and would be offered to students on a first come first serve basis.

In 2017, the university has provided 14 PhD scholarships worth over AUD$500,000 (over 25 million Indian rupees) for Indian students to complete PhD studies with La Trobe’s partner University, JSS University in Mysore. “We have received some high-quality applications from all over India and currently in the process of selecting students into various projects. The joint PhD with IIT Kanpur will be a different model to the JSS one. Students are expected to spend 70% of their candidature in India and 30% in Australia and at the end receive a joint degree awarded by both La Trobe and IIT, Kanpur. La Trobe will be contributing significant funding to students’ bursary as living allowance during their candidature,” the statement added reported NDTV.

Recently, the Australian based University has jumped over 200 places in the last year’s Academic Ranking of World Universities.