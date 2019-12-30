Want to study abroad? British Council offering £3,000 scholarship – how to apply

The aim of the campaign is to give any student who wishes to take an IELTS test and study abroad up to £3,000 toward their study fees. (Representational image)

Here comes good news for students who want to pursue their studies in foreign countries. The British Council is providing assistance of up to £3,000 to students for their study in 2020-2021. “The British Council, co-owner of IELTS, the global English Language proficiency test are offering 10 students up to £3,000 toward their study in Autumn/Winter 2020 and early 2021,” said the statement.

The aim of the campaign is to give any student who wishes to take an IELTS test and study abroad up to £3,000 toward their study fees. The interested students have to submit an online form explaining the planning behind their study and why they deserve this huge fund. The last date to submit applications is February 29, 2020. The award is for students living in Colombia, India, Pakistan, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates or Uzbekistan.

“In just 500 words, hopefuls will need to complete an online form explaining why they deserve the money and where they plan to study. The only stipulation is that they must be studying abroad with a university or college that requires IELTS as part of the admission process,” reads the statement.

In a statement, Namita S Bawa, Director – Marketing, British Council Examinations India said, “IELTS is a gateway of opportunities for students hoping to study at one of the finest universities or planning to move to a different continent and experience a newer way of life. At the British Council, we’re proud to support everyone taking positive steps towards enhancing their academic or professional skills with IELTS.”

This is not the first time that the British Council is providing such an award. In the past, the organisation has provided the award to a number of students in both South and East Asia. Through this scholarship fund, several students have got the chance to move to western countries for pursuing their higher studies.

How To Apply

Visit the official website: https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/take-ielts/study-work-abroad/ielts-prize

Scroll down and click on APPLY HERE

You’ll be directed to a new page

Click on APPLY NOW

Start your application