Wales witness 37% increase in Indian students for higher education

The number of Indian students choosing Wales for Higher Education has risen for the fourth year running, according to latest figures. There has been a 37 % increase in the number of students from India enrolling onto an undergraduate or postgraduate course at one of Wales’ eight leading universities, numbers reveal.

The rise in enrollment comes amid London recently been voted the fourth most expensive city in the world to live. As a result, Study in Wales expect that more talented students from India looking to study abroad will join those already taking full advantage of the opportunities that Wales has to offer.

“The reintroduction of the Graduate Immigration Route (GIR) has presented fruitful opportunities for Indian students to study in Wales, with applications from India continuing to rise across all our universities. The GIR permits students to remain in the UK to look for work and continue to experience life in the UK for two years after completion of their studies and graduation, which is a highly attractive proposition for international students,” Harish Lokhun, market development manager, Study in Wales, explained.

He further added that regular feedback from the Indian student community in Wales shows that Wales is the most desirable destination for study. “The feedback from Indian students tell us that the cost of living and affordable tuition fee rates, as well the warm welcome they receive from Welsh people, distinct cultural offering and strong employability prospects, collectively position Wales as a desirable destination for study,” he said.

Further, according to the official statement, the increase in Indian students choosing to study in Wales has also been driven by the Global Wales Postgraduate Scholarship programme, which offers scholarships worth up to £10,000, approximately Rs 9,56,800 to study a full-time masters programme. The scheme is funded by the Global Wales Programme-a partnership between the Welsh Government, Universities Wales, The British Council and HEFCW.

Wales is a small United kingdom (UK) nation, which known for its rich heritage, low living costs and outstanding natural beauty.

