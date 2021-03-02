Wake-up call at 5: Punjab teachers act as morning alarm for students as board exams approaches

Punjab givernment is trying to emprove academic performance of students in govt schools with mission Saat Pratishat. (IE Image)

Punjab State Education Department is leaving no stone unturned to improve the Board Exam Results of its students. Under its ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’, the government schools have decided to give a wakeup call to their board students with the purpose of getting then start preparing for the upcoming examination early morning.

The call is made by school heads, mentors, teachers voluntarily at 5 AM and usually ends with asking them to call back if they find any doubt on a topic while studying. However, the entire drill is voluntary and there are no department instructions regarding the same, Amarjit Khatkar, Principal of a school in Mukandpur informed Indian express.

A meeting was arranged between the school’s authorities and the Education Secretary following which such a decision was taken. Although no official order has been sent in this regard, yet the state Education Department has been motivating school teachers to inculcate this “good practice” in their task list.

Amanpreet, a student of a government school in Gurdaspur shared that his school teachers have been working very hard to improve their student’s performance and are now are regularly calling them to check on them if they are studying or still sleeping.

Mission Shat Pratishat started by the chief minister of Punjab is a well-planned strategy by the state Education Department to increase the academic standards of the government schools in Punjab and to make them centres of excellence, said Jagjit Singh, the District Education Officer.

Apart from making ‘wake-up calls’, the teachers are taking aid of other innovative techniques in the extreme weather to motivate students to study and not let their academics suffer due to the pandemic situation informed another school principal of a government senior secondary school in the state. Some teachers are even voluntarily conduction physical and virtual extra-classes as per the requirement to achieve targets under ‘Mission Shat Patishat’

The schools have been advised to prepare a database to track the performance changes in a student in their house examinations so that they can plan ahead how to tutor their pupils depending on if they are weak, average or meritorious. The Punjab Educare App has been launched to serve as a platform for simplified study material, question banks, mock tests and requisite additional sources for meritorious students to give them an extra edge for Boards Exams 2021. The study materials are prepared by a vast network of district and block-level mentors, the DEO further informed.

The Punjab School Education Board Class 12 exams will be held from March 22 to April 27 while Class 10 exams are scheduled between April 9 and May 1.