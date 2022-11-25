Voter registration to be mandatory for students above 18 yr for college admission: Maha govt

The Government of Maharashtra has announced plans to make it mandatory for students above 18 years of age to get their voter registration done for getting admission to colleges, an official said on Friday, November 25, 2022. Furthermore, the government plans to introduce four-year degree courses from June 2023 as mandated under the National Education Policy (NEP) which is mandatory for the universities to implement, Chandrakant Patil, Minister of State, Higher and Technical Education, said.

In addition, Patil added that the government will soon constitute a committee of retired vice-chancellors to address the concerns of vice chancellors over the implementation of the NEP. “The government will issue a resolution mandating students to get their voter registration done for getting admission to colleges,” he said. He further said, as against the goal of attaining the enrolment of 50 lakhs students in the higher education system, Maharashtra has enrolment of only 32 lakh students.

The minister called upon universities to run a campaign to improve the enrolment percentage. He also emphasised there was a need to take into cognisance the recommendations of NEP regarding providing education in mother tongue and skill development.

“Many private universities are doing well through self finance and distance education programmes,” he said. Further, he asked vice chancellors to create small advisory committees comprising dedicated officers, professors, young people and resource persons to advise them on the effective implementation of the policy in universities.

The governor said he would hold a follow-up meeting of vice chancellors within six months to discuss what steps were taken on the issues agreed upon in the meeting.

“The state government has decided to make suitable amendments in the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 to make the selection process of vice chancellors and pro-vice chancellors in sync with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC),” Eknath Shinde, chief minister, said.

Stating that the process of selection of vice chancellors will be expedited, he said new search committees for the selection of vice chancellors will be constituted soon.

Also Read: Private schools in Karnataka seek to draft their own textbooks

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn