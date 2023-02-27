Volume Of NEET litigations in Supreme Court indicates need for reform: CJI DY Chandrachud

The volume of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) litigations in the Supreme Court indicates that there is a need to bring reform in the medical education system, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said.

Speaking at the 19th Sir Ganga Ram Oration CJI Chandrachud said “Several cases challenging National Medical Commission’s decisions or cases relating to NEET have found their way to my bench at the Supreme Court. Often, courts cannot enter policy domain and it is the duty of the state to listen to the representations made by the students. However, whenever injustice is done, it becomes our bounden duty to intervene. The sheer volume of litigation of NEET cases is indicative of the hopes and aspirations of millions of students. It is proof that medicine is one of the most sought-after professions in India. Yet, the litigation is also symbolic of the need for reforms in medical education in India,” as quoted by Live Law.

This comes as several students have approached the Supreme Court for the postponement of NEET exams, counselling, fixation of quotas, admission disputes, among other concerns related to the medical examination.

The CJI further stated that the principles of justice must guide both legal and medical professions. He said that both the fields are concerned with fairness, equality, and wellbeing of individuals and communities.

The CJI also addressed the issues of inequality in access to health care in India. He said that the growing socio-economic inequalities in the country affect health outcomes of marginalised groups.

““People belonging to marginalised communities are perpetually faced with barriers in accessing health care. Social determinants of health, i.e. factors outside the healthcare system such as class, caste, gender, regional location often determine health status of an individual. Injustice in healthcare becomes evident when one looks at the people not merely by the means of a stethoscope but by understanding their social determinants to health,” he said as quoted by Live Law.