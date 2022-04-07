Vodafone-Idea to offer jobs, educational opportunities to users

To provide employment and skilling opportunities to its pre-paid subscribers, Vodafone Idea on Wednesday partnered with a set of digital start-ups like Apna, Enguru and Pariksha.

Apna is a job search platform, while Enguru is an English learning platform. Pariksha is a platform specializing in government employment exam preparation. The company will integrate the three platforms with its Vi app to offer jobs and education services to its customers.

“The relevance of digital skills and fluency in spoken English has become more pronounced for today’s youth. Further, government employment remains a top choice for a large part of this segment, particularly for those coming from tier 2 & 3 cities. Based on these insights, we have curated the Vi Jobs & Education proposition in partnership with Apna, Enguru and Pariksha,” said Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea.