VMware and IIT Bombay collaborate to create platform for advancement of systems research practice in India

Multi-cloud services provider VMware Inc has announced its partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s Computing Systems Education and Research Lab (CSERL) to support its initiative to create a cohesive platform for computing systems research and education. According to an official statement, the CSERL of IIT Bombay will receive a grant of $240,000 from the VMware University Research Fund (VMURF) to focus on advancing academic and industry research in foundational technologies such as Modern Enterprise System. This will cover computer, network, storage, and security, multi-cloud, mobile systems, edge, modern applications, and data as well as applied technologies such as Blockchain, 5G, and 6G, the statement added.

The collaboration aims to advance the area of computing systems, which is under-represented and could do with increased access opportunities and platforms for both students and faculty. The broad scope of CSERL activities is to work on cutting-edge modern computing systems research themes and projects, develop academic programmes and content, and provide platforms for learning and collaboration. The aim of the research and capacity-building activities is to positively impact the capacity for work in research, academia and industry. the statement said.

Additionally, VMware will provide feedback if requested by CSERL as they design the academic programme curriculum, consolidate individual projects under R&D themes, and formulate multi-year, large-scope projects. These projects will be focused on resolving challenges and providing professional services under the consulting model for industries, consortiums, and technical committees.

“As a part of this relationship, we will evangelize the value of systems research with our outcome-driven pragmatic approach. Since 2017, we have been supporting IIT Bombay’s efforts to co-create disruptive technologies and to accelerate the transformation of ideas into world-class technology solutions. VMware has always aimed at being at the forefront of technological advancements and this partnership will further accelerate the pace in which we bring new technologies to market,” Chris Wolf, chief research, and innovation officer, VMware said.

The center at IIT Bombay is working on several of research themes such as modern cloud services infrastructure, software-defined network operations, micro-architecture-based optimizations, and systems performance analysis, Purushottam Kulkarni, professor, CSE, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, said. “As we plan to formalise and scale our efforts, we look forward to continuing this collaboration and keep continuing the co-work on our shared vision,” he added.

Also Read: University VCs to be called ‘kulgurus’ replacing ‘kulpatis’, directs MP Governor

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn