VMentor.ai strengthens its advisory board with multiple appointments

Mentorship platform VMentor.ai, has announced multiple appointments to strengthen its advisory board. The new appointments include Rakesh Sarin, the former CEO of Suzlon Energy and EVP on Board of Management of Wartsila Corporation, Blaise Costabir, MD of the Indo-French JV, GMI and Srinivasan Iyenger, director and professor at the prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management (Mumbai).

The advisory board will be responsible to lead 6 times growth and VMentor.ai’s offerings

“At VMentor.ai, we are building our business on the pillars of indigenous products that will help organisations scale up faster, transform, solve key business problems and hence, build sustained shareholder value. The advisory board, with their vast experience, will help us sharpen our products and services. They will help us in our planned 6X growth in the current year,” Srinivas Chunduru, founder of VMentor.ai, said.

Vmentor.ai is an integrated platform that focuses on accelerating business growth through innovative engagement models with corporates, MSMEs and startups, and with B-School and engineering graduates.

Over the last two years, VMentor.ai, through its engagement model and platform, has engaged with over 60 corporates and more than 125 MBA colleges (and 12,500 students). Recently, VMentor.ai has announced its foray into West Asia as part of its expansion strategy.

