VMC to conduct National Admission & Scholarship Test through online mode amid the pandemic

This online test is an opportunity for students of Class VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII to join one of the various courses available at Vidyamandir Classes (both classroom and online courses) for batches starting from September 2022, providing them with an early start advantage and an opportunity to grab scholarship of upto 100%.

Pertaining to the increasing COVID cases (omicron variant) in the country, Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), an Institute for JEE and NEET preparation is all set to conduct its National Admission Tests (NAT) on 15th, 16th 22nd and 23rd January through online mode. While the government has released an order to shut offline schools but continue the curriculum as scheduled, until further notice, the online test will provide a big boost to JEE & NEET aspirants throughout their preparation journey with mentorship, free doubt resolution and hand holding support at the nearest VMC centre all days a week, motivation sessions, and free mock tests and practice board tests for present class final exams from the comfort of their homes.

“Building a solid foundation of scientific and technical knowledge and thus to prepare competent and motivated engineers and doctors is the primary motto of Vidyamandir Classes. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the online National Admission Test is targeted to provide an early start advantage for students to get more time to adapt to the quantum leap in the level of difficulty with ease. The emphasis on our courses will enable students to imbibe the fundamental concepts of Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics/ Biology and on sharpening their analytical skills and parallel thinking process, making them capable of creatively resolving complex and tricky problems by mere application of basic concepts.” Said Saurabh Kumar, Academics Director, Vidyamandir Classes

The National Admission Test will provide an Early Start advantage for students of class VI, VII & VIII and assist in building strong fundamentals which will be an added advantage for various competitive exams like IIT-JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, NTSE, KVPY and Olympiads as well. With exposure to competitive exams at an Early stage, Best-in-class faculty and a comprehensive teaching methodology, students will be geared up for Scholastic/ Competitive examinations.

“Understanding students’ needs at different stages of their preparation has been the guiding force behind the teaching methodology at VMC. It is also the secret behind the success of our students in various National and International Level exams. VMC facilitates classes from highly experienced faculty with minimum experience of 10 years in the field of preparing students for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.” Said Mr. Brij Mohan, Co-Founder, Vidyamandir Classes.

This test is planned for JEE and NEET candidates who want to be a part of top-ranked engineering and medical colleges of the nation. The teaching process will be online till the pandemic situation gets under control. These online sessions will be taken by the best of the faculty members including VMC Founders.