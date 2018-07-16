VLCC to increase student intake to 30,000 per year

​​​
The VLCC Institute of Beauty and Nutrition, which held its 17th convocation in Delhi last week, aims to raise the number of student intake to 30,000 annually.

The VLCC Institute of Beauty and Nutrition, which held its 17th convocation in Delhi last week, aims to raise the number of student intake to 30,000 annually. At the convocation, attended by minister Dharmendra Pradhan, VLCC founder and mentor Vandana Luthra said, “The Skill India Mission has helped the industry become more organised and create a pool of trained people. Under this mission, VLCC has trained over 30,000 students, and we aim to increase the number of student intake to 30,000 students annually, and simultaneously close the gap between demand and supply of trained manpower in the industry.” Since its inception in 2001, Luthra said that VLCC Institute has trained more than 1 lakh students in the beauty and wellness space. “Almost 30% of our students have become successful entrepreneurs,” she added.

