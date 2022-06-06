Vivekanand Education Society partners with GlobalGyan Academy to launch autonomous courses

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce has partnered with GlobalGyan Academy of Management Education to launch undergraduate and postgraduate degrees courses. The collaboration aims to provide employment and support entrepreneurship.

The institution claims to design the courses around National Education Policy (NEP) across sectors such as automation, data science, data analytics, ecommerce, governance, banking and finance. Along with traditional learning, the courses aim to provide collaboration and leadership skills, guest sessions, projects, and internships.

Admission for the autonomous courses will start soon for the academic year 2022-23, said the institution. Students who have passed class 12 examination, from any stream, recognised board and institute are eligible to apply for the courses.

“The programs being introduced by VES and GlobalGyan will address the country’s massive skill gap among its youth. The courses aim to prepare students for career opportunities in industries such as robotics, automation, industry 4.0, and electronics,” Anita Kanwar, principal, VES College, said.

Read Also: Indian Institute of Digital Education announces scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crores for students