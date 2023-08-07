Vivekanand Education Society College of Architecture achieves 100% placement for its inaugural Architecture batch.

Vivekanand Education Society College of Architecture (VESCOA) claims to have achieved a 100% placement for its inaugural batch of Architecture students in the academic year 2022-23 (enrolled in 2018-19). The college orchestrated a campus placement drive for its graduating Architecture students. The placement initiative garnered participation from over 20 distinguished firms including Team One Architects, The Firm Architects, Imprints Architects, Fold Design Studio among others, according to an official release.

Alongside the placement achievements, VESCOA has also recently solidified Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industry frontrunners, including Merino, Hafele India, FFSC (Furniture & Fittings Skill Council), Energetic Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (ECPL), and Epicons Consultants Pvt. Ltd. These strategic partnerships are established with the intent of nurturing symbiotic relationships between academia and industry, thereby affording students a multifaceted and enriching educational journey, the release mentioned.

“The opportunities provided by our recruiters are a testament to the quality of education and training our institution offers. As a principal, witnessing our students embark on their professional journeys with such promising prospects fills me with great joy and optimism. We remain committed to nurturing and empowering our students to reach greater heights in their careers,” Anand Achari, principal, VESCOA, said.