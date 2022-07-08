VITEEE Result 2022 (OUT) on vitee.vit.ac.in, Counselling for selected candidates to start from today onwards, details here

VITEEE Result 2022 (OUT): Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has today announced the results of the Engineering Entrance Exam, VITEEE Result 2022 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of vitee.vit.ac.in. The link to the VITEEE Result 2022 is available on the official website.

VITEEE 2022 was conducted from July 30 to July 6 at the various exam centre for admission into participating courses – Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amravati. Candidates are required to follow the instructions given below to download VITEEE Result online.

How and Where to download VITEEE Result 2022?

Visit the official website of VIT.i.e. vitee.vit.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘VITEEE Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. login with your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. VITEEE Result 2022 will be displayed on screen. Take a printout of the VITEEE Result and save it for future reference.



VITEEE Result 2022: Counselling for selected candidates to start from today onwards

All those who have been selected in the written test are eligible to appear in the counselling round which will be started from today onwards, July 8. The candidates who have got rankings in the written test will be able to use rankings during their counselling. The candidates will have to choose the specific campus and course during VITEEE Counselling 2022 process.

A call letter for online counselling based on VITEEE 2022 ranking is being allotted to the candidates. Candidates are required to login on the official website and check their results – Rank and Read all the given instructions for counselling [inside login] carefully before you proceed. Candidates are required to give their choices of preferred Campus, Core Branch Name, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any) in the order of preference. Candidates are advised to provide as many choices as possible for seat allotment. Once allotted, campus/ programme/ category cannot be changed.