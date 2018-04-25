VITEEE result 2018: Vellore Institute of Technology to announce results today at vit.ac.in; here’s how to download

VITEEE result 2018: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will today, April 25, announce the results for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 on the official website vit.ac.in. (Website)

VITEEE result 2018: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will today announce the results for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 on the official website vit.ac.in. The exam was conducted from April 4 to 15, 2018 and the results for the same are likely to be released today, April 25. The candidates who clear the entrance exam will be selected for the courses offered at its four campuses namely – VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP. The students will get admission to respective colleges on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability. The result will be declared online at its official web portal. More information is mentioned below:

Name of the university: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Name of the exam: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018

Official website: vit.ac.in

Course on offer: Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses

Date of exam: April 4, 2018

Date of result: April 25, 2018

Name of the colleges:

• VIT-Vellore

• VIT-Chennai

• VIT-Bhopal

• VIT-AP

VITEEE Result 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website vit.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Bulletin Board’, click on ‘VITEEE 2018’

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration details (Number will be same as mentioned on your admit card)

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

SMS Alert: Students can also get their results via SMS

• Those students who gave their valid phone numbers during the registration will get the rank through SMS.

• In case of any difficulty, an individual can call its helpline number 0416-220 2125.

Candidates who are attempting PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses at VIT, while those opted for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes. Candidates were also allowed to attempt the combination of PCME or PCBE. The candidates will be able to select the campus of their choice at the time of counselling based on the ranking. The admission will be purely on the basis of the marks secured by the student in the exam.