VITEEE result 2018 LIVE Updates: Vellore Institute of Technology result out shortly on vit.ac.in

VITEEE result 2018 will be declared on the official website vit.ac.in. (Source: Official website)

VITEEE result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will declare the results for VITEEE or Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination on April 26 on its official website – vit.ac.in. The entrance exams for various graduate-level courses of different VIT campuses were held from April 4, 2018 to April 15, 2018. Earlier the results were expected on April 25 but were delayed. The link was made active on the official website on Thursday morning hinting that the result would also be declared on Thursday itself. The students go to the above-mentioned website and check their scores. According to the VITEEE 2018 information bulletin, the applicants who have given valid mobile phone numbers during the registration process will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well.

The counselling process for VITEEE will help applicants to select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability. The process will start soon. The counselling for the students who procure ranking from 1 to 8000 will be done from May 9, 2018 while the candidates who hold ranks from 8001 to 14000 will be organized on May 10, 2018.

Here are VITEEE result 2018 LIVE Updates:

1:46 PM: This is a common exam for various VIT institutions. The students will be getting admissions into following universities based on their marks in VITEEE: VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP.

1:38 PM: It is being reported that Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) can declare VITEEE result 2018 any moment now. The students should keep their admit cards handy

1:35 PM: Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.

Here is how to check VITEEE result 2018:

1. Go to the official website – vit.ac.in.

2. Under ‘Bulletin Board’, click on ‘VITEEE 2018’

3. Click on the link for result

4. In the provided fields, enter your registration details (Number will be same as mentioned on your admit card)

5. Click on submit

6. Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About VIT

The Vellore Institute of Technology was established with an aim of providing quality higher education on par with international standards. It was established under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956, and was founded in 1984 as a self-financing institution called the Vellore Engineering College. The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development conferred University status on Vellore Engineering College in 2001.