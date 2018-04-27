VITEEE result 2018 declared by Vellore Institute of Technology at vit.ac.in, know how to check

VITEEE is a graduate-level entrance examination that is conducted every year for admission to various UG courses offered within the VIT campuses.

VITEEE result 2018: The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) results have been released by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) at vit.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website now to check their scores as soon as the result link has been activated. VITEEE is a graduate-level entrance examination that is conducted every year for admission to various UG courses offered within the VIT campuses. This year the exams were held starting from April 4, 2018 to April 15, 2018. This year, there was a delay in the announcement of the results. While they were earlier supposed to be declared on April 25, they are likely to go live today on the official website.

Candidates should note that the official website of the institute might not work properly as of now due to heavy traffic on it. In such cases candidates are advised to check the website again later.

The counselling process for VITEEE will help applicants to select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability. The process will start soon. The counselling for the students who procure ranking from 1 to 8000 will be done from May 9, 2018 while the candidates who hold ranks from 8001 to 14000 will be organized on May 10, 2018.

VITEEE result 2018: Steps to check scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Bulletin Board’, click on ‘VITEEE 2018’

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration details (Number will be same as mentioned on your admit card)

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference