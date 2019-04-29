VITEEE 2019 results declared: How to check and download at vit.ac.in

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: April 29, 2019 5:42:01 PM

The results were expected to come out at 5pm today, but came out early at 12 noon.

viteee 2019 result, vitee result. viteee, viteee 2019, viteee result date, viteee admit card, viteee answer keyResults of candidates will have their name, application number and date of birth. (PTI)

VITEE Results 2019: The Vellore Institute of Technology released the results for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination results on Monday. VIT has put up the VITEEE 2019 results on its official website vit.ac.in.

Results of candidates will have their name, application number and date of birth. The results were expected to come out at 5pm today, but came out early at 12 noon.

Counselling for the selected candidates will begin from May 9. The institute will soon come out with information relating to the counselling schedule as well as other admission related information on their website. Candidates will be shortlisted for counselling on the basis of written exam. Those who secured 1 to 2000 ranks will be called in the first phase, while those who ranked between 2001 to 99999 will be called in the next round.

How to download results

1. Candidates may first visit the official website of VITEEE 2019

2. After this, they may click on the result link

3. Now, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth.

4. Soon, results will be up on the screen.

5. Candidates must ensure that their particulars given in the scorecard are correct.

6. They can now download and take print outs for future use.

Please note that counselling rounds for VITEEE are done in the offline mode. Candidates are required to report for the document verification process in person. Documents that are to be presented include VITEEE Result copy, admit card, counselling admit card, class X board certificate, mark sheet of the qualifying exam.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. VITEEE 2019 results declared: How to check and download at vit.ac.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition