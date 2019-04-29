VITEEE 2019 results declared: How to check and download at vit.ac.in

VITEE Results 2019: The Vellore Institute of Technology released the results for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination results on Monday. VIT has put up the VITEEE 2019 results on its official website vit.ac.in. Results of candidates will have their name, application number and date of birth. The results were expected to come out at 5pm today, but came out early at 12 noon. Counselling for the selected candidates will begin from May 9. The institute will soon come out with information relating to the counselling schedule as well as other admission related information on their website. Candidates will be shortlisted for counselling on the basis of written exam. Those who secured 1 to 2000 ranks will be called in the first phase, while those who ranked between 2001 to 99999 will be called in the next round. How to download results 1. Candidates may first visit the official website of VITEEE 2019 2. After this, they may click on the result link 3. Now, candidates will have to log in using their application number and date of birth. 4. Soon, results will be up on the screen. 5. Candidates must ensure that their particulars given in the scorecard are correct. 6. They can now download and take print outs for future use. Please note that counselling rounds for VITEEE are done in the offline mode. Candidates are required to report for the document verification process in person. Documents that are to be presented include VITEEE Result copy, admit card, counselling admit card, class X board certificate, mark sheet of the qualifying exam.