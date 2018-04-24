VITEEE 2018 Result: How to check details on Vellore Institute of Technology official website www.vit.ac.in

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) university will declare VITEEE result 2018 on Wednesday. The examination was conducted from April 4 to 15, 2018. VITEEE-2018 is a Common Entrance Exam and Eligible candidates can select the courses offered at its four campuses namely – VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability. The result will be declared online at its official website vit.ac.in.
SMS Alert:-
Those students who gave their valid phone numbers during the registration will get the rank through SMS.
Candidates will be eligible for admission once they get short-listed. A merit list will be prepared based on the total marks secured in VITEEE-2018.
How to get the VITEEE results online? Here are the steps
– Visit the official website of VITEEE-2018 i.e. www.vit.ac.in
– Go to the VITEEE results and Equating Methodology
– Enter your registration details. (Number will be same as mentioned on your admit card).
– Submit the details and click OK. (Your result will be published).
For queries and confusion:-
In case of any difficulty, an individual can call its helpline number 0416-220 2125.