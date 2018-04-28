VITEEE 2018 result announced: Check toppers’ list, counselling dates, other details

VITEEE result 2018: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) declared the results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) at vit.ac.in on Friday. (PTI)

VITEEE result 2018: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) declared the results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) at vit.ac.in on Friday. Delhi boy Kalash Gupta, topped the VITEEE to get admission to B.Tech courses in VIT, while Sarikonda Ananda Ramarao and Anirudh Panigrahi bagged the second and third positions, respectively. Along with the results, the institute also released the counselling dates and merit list. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination after checking their result are now waiting for the counselling sessions to begin. VIT has revealed counselling dates for all the phases for its Engineering Entrance Exam (EEE) 2018. Here are all details about the this year’s toppers and counselling sessions:

Name of the institute: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Name of the exam: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)

Official website: vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2018 topper

Rank 1- Kalash Gupta from Delhi

Rank 2- Sarikonda Ananda Ramarao from Telangana

Rank 3- Anirudh Panigrahi from Odisha

Rank 4- Sai Anirudh M from Karnataka

Rank 5- Shubham Kar from Jharkhand

Rank 6- Shubham Agarwal from West Bengal

Rank 7- Pranav Goyal from Chandigarh

Rank 8 – Sanchit Agrawal from Delhi

Rank 9 – S Vishal from Tamil Nadu

Rank 10 – Anmol Gupta from Uttar Pradesh

VITEEE 2018 counselling dates

• Phase-I counselling

Date: May 9 to May 11

Info: The institute has also released the merit list of the top 10 candidates taking the VIT 2018 exam.

Name of the campuses: Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati

• Phase-II counselling

Date: May 14 to May 18

Info: The institute will conduct phase 2 of counselling for candidates holding ranks between 20,000 until 99,999.

Name of the campuses: All campuses

• Phase-III counselling

Date: May 19 and May 20

Info: The institute will conduct phase 3 of counselling for the rank holders from 1,00,000 to 1,50,000.

Name of the campuses: Bhopal

About VITEEE

VITEEE is a graduate-level entrance examination that is conducted every year for admission to various UG courses offered within the VIT campuses. This year a total of 2,12,000 candidates had registered for the VITEEE-2018 exams that were held starting from April 4, 2018, to April 15, 2018. Those who attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. while those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.