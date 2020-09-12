Visva Bharati final semester exam will be held in online mode

The decision was adopted after a meeting of the head of the departments and officials earlier this month.

Visva Bharati university authorities have declared the final semester examinations will be held in online mode and completed by September 30. The results will be declared within a fortnight after completion of the exam process by September 30, a recent notification said. The decision was adopted after a meeting of the head of the departments and officials earlier this month.

The exam process will be conducted as per the UGC stipulations and the judgment of the Supreme Court, the notice iterated. While the examination (final semester) “shall be held online, the university will later deal with individual cases if any of the candidates fail to take the online examination,” the notice said.

The nitty-gritty of the online exam process will be decided by faculty of respective department. The candidates will have to digitally sign “a set of undertakings” before commencement of exams and undertakings will be sent to them by the concerned department.

On September 2, the central university announced the final semester examination will be wrapped up by this month itself. The Supreme Court on August 28 ordered the terminal examination in different universities should be completed by September 30 as per the UGC stipulations.V