Viral Fission partners with 21 colleges; connects 60,000 students nationwide with ‘Campus ViFi’ app.

Viral Fission, a youth community platform, has partnered with 21 college campuses to connect over 60,000 students nationwide through its ‘Campus ViFi’ mobile app available on Android and iOS smartphones. Viral Fission is an innovative platform that aims to leverage technology to provide employment opportunities for Generation Z (GenZ). It intends to facilitate connections between students and notable brands in various industries and enables them to expand their network through online and offline events. The Campus ViFi platform and its associated event-driven intellectual properties were created to foster internships and bridge the gap between brands and young individuals, according to an official release.

The exclusive mobile app, designed specifically for GenZ, allows students to connect with like-minded peers across the country, apply for internships, and develop their resumes at no cost. To facilitate communication and guidance, students can reach out to a designated point of contact or a faculty member at their respective campuses. Currently, Viral Fission operates in more than 4,000 campuses across over 1,000 cities in India and has digitised 21 colleges, connecting over 60,000 students, the release mentioned.

Within a span of two years, Viral Fission claims to have formed partnerships with colleges and successfully established a youth community network using its Campus ViFi app and event-driven intellectual properties. The platform has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from 100 youth ambassadors to a community of 60,000 students. “Campus ViFi for campuses in India has created a valuable property for students. It allows them to find internships with well- known brands while still in college and network with peers to widen their horizons. Our student network continues to grow rapidly because the Campus ViFi constantly provides exciting opportunities and new experiences for the youth community,” Shreyas Hegde, CEO, co-Founder, Viral Fission, said.