Violating regulations, Annamalai University running ODL programs without UGC approval

The commission has cautioned the general public and students not to take admission in any ODL mode programme offered by Annamalai University.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned the general public, students and stakeholders not to take admission in any ODL courses offered by Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu. In a recent public notice, the commission has stated that the varsity has violated the guidelines of UGC by running distance education programs and providing admission to candidates for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses without the approval of UGC. The versity was recognised by UGC to offer ODL mode programs only in academic year 2014-15 and no further recognition has been accorded further by the commission.

“The ODL programmes offered by the Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu without prior approval of UGC are invalid and the University is solely responsible for the career consequences of the students, if any, arising out of the same,” stated in the public notice.

As per the UGC (ODL) regulations, 2017 and its amendments in Open and Distance Learning Programme and Online Programmes regulations, 2020, no higher educational institutions shall offer any open and distance learning programmes and/or online programme and admit learners thereto unless it has been granted recognition by the commission.

