Vijaybhoomi University launches a joint five year BBA-MBA degree programme.

Vijaybhoomi University has recently launched a trailblazer programme under the schools- Jagdish Sheth School of Management and School of Science and Technology. This trailblazer degree aims to allow students to pursue Integrated BBA- MBA which will be a five-year degree with a tuition fee of Rs 10.5 lakh. There would be only 30 Trailblazers selected for each programme and these students will also get scholarships up to 100%. The university is currently accepting applications for the program till July 31st, 2023, according to an official release.

The programmes offered under two schools are separate programmes that are a combination of scholarship, mentorship and placement. The trailblazer degree under JAGSOM aims to provide specialisation courses in marketing, HR, Business Analytics and Finance. The institution claims that Its starting expected salary would be Rs 13.3 LPA with the highest domestic package of Rs 43 LPA and highest global package of Rs 85 LPA. On the other hand, the trailblazer degree under VSST provides specialisation courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering and Artificial Intelligence with the same salary expectation as JAGSOM trailblazer programme, the release mentioned.

“This very contemporary degree program has been designed keeping in mind the dynamic demands of modern businesses. The digital age requires professionals to be agile, updated and highly skilled. The program will ensure that the students are well-equipped with the knowledge and acumen required to solve complex business problems. Vijaybhoomi University has been successfully training and nurturing students ever since its inception with utmost sincerity and diligence and will continue to do so with its Trailblazer program as well,” Ashutosh Phatak, pro vice chancellor, institutional impact, Vijaybhoomi University, said.