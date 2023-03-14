Vijaybhoomi University invites applications for new academic session

Maharashtra based private university Vijaybhoomi has opened admissions for its courses for the new academic session. The university has invited applications for 13 courses across its six schools.

According to an official release, admissions are open for Bachelor of Engineering in Software Engineering, BBA LLB, B. Des (Communication Design), B.Mus (Hons.) Music Production, B.Mus (Hons) Contemporary Performance, BTech in Sound Engineering, B.Mus(Hons.) Music Production and Performance, International BBA, International MBA, Integrated International Masters, Integrated BBA MBA, B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and B.Tech in AI.

“We invite students for our new batches. The achievements of our previous batch students as well as the placement opportunities are exceptional,” Sanjay Padode, president, Vijaybhoomi University, said.

Vijaybhoomi University has six schools which includes Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), Vijaybhoomi Law School, INSOFE School of Data Science, Vijaybhoomi School of Science and Technology, Vijaybhoomi School of Design and The True School of Music.