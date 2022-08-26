Vignan Online announces to introduce MCA and BCA programmes for academic year 2022-23

Vignan Online, the e-learning arm of Vignan Foundation for Science, Technology, and Research (Deemed-to-be-University), has launched MCA and BCA programmes for learners for academic session 2022-23. According to an official statement, under the MCA programme, advanced certification courses will be offered in full stack development, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing.

Furthermore, it added that master of computer application is a two year postgraduate degree programme, offering electives in computer science and Information Technology (IT), data science and cyber security. On the other hand, bachelor of computer application offers electives in computer science and Information Technology (IT), data science and cloud computing, it said.

According to the institution, the programmes are designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the fields of computer science and information technology. “The programmes equip learners with the required knowledge, abilities, and understanding they need to succeed and remain relevant in the ever changing competitive world,” it added. In addition, it stated that the programme will facilitate students to pursue the programmes in online mode.

Additionally, the course aims to provide knowledge of technological tools, such as SQL, NumPy, Matplotlib, and Python. Industry-standard topics and elements of cyber security are covered in the cyber security elective. Besides, various programming languages are covered in the programme.

“Our newly introduced MCA and BCA programmes provide learners with the latest technological advancements that prepare them for careers in this thriving industry. As a result of these programs, learners will gain a foundation in computer technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and cyber security, which will enable them to pursue successful careers in these fields in the future,” Srikant Nandigam, CEO, Vignan Online, said.

The BBA programme includes electives in finance, human resource management, and marketing for undergraduate learners, the institution noted. Furthermore, the three-year duration of these programmes is supplemented by weekend online classes for working professionals and remote learners, it added.

